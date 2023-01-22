M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $22,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after acquiring an additional 974,958 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5,905.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after acquiring an additional 815,009 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after acquiring an additional 705,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

MTB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $153.69. 2,094,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.72.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.