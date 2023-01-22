Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

