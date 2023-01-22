Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $972,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 947.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

