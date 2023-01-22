Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after buying an additional 1,158,383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,398,000 after buying an additional 760,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 480.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 663,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after buying an additional 549,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,785,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,738. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

