Mirror Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.64 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and $11.64 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

