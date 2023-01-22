MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MetLife by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

MetLife Trading Up 1.1 %

MetLife stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

