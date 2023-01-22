MetisDAO (METIS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.94 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $96.84 million and $2.94 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $21.86 or 0.00095878 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00049334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00225326 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002862 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.70945412 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,975,159.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

