Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $129.28 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $129.28 million and $3.43 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00004025 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010405 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020766 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004935 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003887 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001393 BTC.
Lisk Coin Profile
Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,521,737 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.
Lisk Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
