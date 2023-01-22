Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $129.28 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $129.28 million and $3.43 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00004025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000273 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004935 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,521,737 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.