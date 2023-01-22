Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,452 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,613,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,844,564. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

