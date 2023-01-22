Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,276 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 440,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,548. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

