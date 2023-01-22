Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 324,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,248. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24.

