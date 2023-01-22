Lincoln National Corp Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,854,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,365,808. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

