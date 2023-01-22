Lincoln National Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after acquiring an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 323,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,417. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

