Lincoln National Corp Buys 5,243 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 312,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 371,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 87,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,072,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,614,000 after buying an additional 139,256 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.94. 9,216,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,690,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.