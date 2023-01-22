LifePro Asset Management Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.2% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $179.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,754,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

