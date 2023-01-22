LifePro Asset Management Buys Shares of 697 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 697 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $714,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,366 shares of company stock valued at $725,350. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.84. 1,466,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,734. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $221.69 and a one year high of $324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

