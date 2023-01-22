LifePro Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 762,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $443.28. 1,409,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $365.34 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

