LifePro Asset Management Buys 2,242 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,922. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

