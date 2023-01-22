LifePro Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,773 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Peabody Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LifePro Asset Management owned 0.05% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 320,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,052,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 156,324 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,349,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,610,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,349,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $153,298.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 3,090,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

