Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,046. The stock has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

