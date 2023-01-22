Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Makes New $323,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after acquiring an additional 261,287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after acquiring an additional 523,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,811,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,516,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,672 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,645,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,287,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,561. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $128.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $472.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

