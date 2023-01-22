Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 2.8% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 94,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 205,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.44. 730,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,094. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.44. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $239.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

