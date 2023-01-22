Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.3% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

AMAT traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $145.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

