Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires 1,050 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,911 shares of company stock worth $25,350,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Up 3.3 %

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

CRM traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.25. 10,127,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,907. The stock has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

