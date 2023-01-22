Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,305,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 1,679,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,057.0 days.
Kobe Steel Stock Performance
Kobe Steel stock remained flat at $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
About Kobe Steel
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kobe Steel (KBSTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.