Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,305,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 1,679,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,057.0 days.

Kobe Steel Stock Performance

Kobe Steel stock remained flat at $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

