iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,604 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $338,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

