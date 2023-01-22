Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 23,968 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,968 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 277,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $625,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 77.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

