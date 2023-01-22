Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.19 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,283,000 after purchasing an additional 769,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 640,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

