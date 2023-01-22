Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 40,329 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

