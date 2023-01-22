Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 9,279 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

