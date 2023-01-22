Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 146 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.88. 5,779,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
