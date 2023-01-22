Howard Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 203,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000. ProShares Short High Yield comprises 1.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of ProShares Short High Yield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,389. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

