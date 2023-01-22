HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Up 24.8% in December

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 72,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.62.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

In related news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $170,826.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,516.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $148,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,254 shares of company stock valued at $498,787 over the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 191,524 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 72,601 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

