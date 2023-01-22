Hedera Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.75 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $57.75 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00076433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00058613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024375 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,297 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,211,352,329.997326 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07025256 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $86,646,834.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

