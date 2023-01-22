HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of HCA Healthcare worth $148,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 77.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

