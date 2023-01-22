Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Acquired by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,783 shares during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience accounts for 6.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 218,832 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,544,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 646,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 52,817 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 801,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 308,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 88,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,194. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

