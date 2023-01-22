Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 932,300 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HARP remained flat at $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 223,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,028. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 198.21% and a negative net margin of 220.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 106,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.