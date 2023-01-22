Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 932,300 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of HARP remained flat at $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 223,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,028. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 198.21% and a negative net margin of 220.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 106,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
