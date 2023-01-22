Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Up 26.9% in December

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 543,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,343. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after acquiring an additional 837,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 286,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 220.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after acquiring an additional 254,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HWC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

