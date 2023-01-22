H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 1,181,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

H.I.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF remained flat at $14.70 on Friday. H.I.S. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

