H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 1,181,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
H.I.S. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF remained flat at $14.70 on Friday. H.I.S. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.
About H.I.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H.I.S. (HISJF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.