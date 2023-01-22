Gratus Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,090 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.94% of PubMatic worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PUBM. Motco acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 23.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $62,519.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $226,139.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $967,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,910.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $62,519.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $226,139.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,557 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,825. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 314,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. Analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

