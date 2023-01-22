Gratus Capital LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zscaler by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

Zscaler stock traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,146. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $290.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

