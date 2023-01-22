Gratus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:ZIM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. 3,206,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,073. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.37.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. On average, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.1 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 64.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

