Gratus Capital LLC Buys New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in HP by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. 6,692,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

