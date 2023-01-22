Gratus Capital LLC Buys 5,289 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in CME Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 60,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.21 and a 200 day moving average of $184.21. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

