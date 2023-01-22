Gratus Capital LLC Buys 21,641 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. GitLab makes up 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab Stock Up 4.7 %

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other GitLab news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 68,234 shares worth $3,053,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTLB stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. 1,357,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,148. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.