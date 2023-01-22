Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,214 shares during the period. Virtu Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of Virtu Financial worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.10. 1,774,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

