Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 7,040 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 2.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KLA by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,430,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 237,581 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 703,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,322,000 after buying an additional 197,551 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.94.

KLA Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.85. The company had a trading volume of 923,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $428.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.