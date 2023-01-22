Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 24,509 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,509 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 10,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.98. 329,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.