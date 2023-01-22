Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.1 %

JWN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.47. 13,927,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,092. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

