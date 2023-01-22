Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. 1,960,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,539. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock worth $3,765,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

